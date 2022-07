KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol says it's attempting to locate an armed man at Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg.

According to a tweet, troopers responded just before 9 a.m. Friday after receiving a report that the armed man had entered the facility.

Troopers say no shots have been fired and no injuries have been reported, though troopers are still attempting to locate the armed man.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

