Arrowhead East: Kansas City Chiefs sanctuary thrives in the heart of Philadelphia

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Just 12 blocks from the Philadelphia Eagles stadium, a slice of Kansas City heaven exists at Big Charlie's Saloon.

The bar, a haven for Kansas City Chiefs fans in the heart of Eagles territory, has become a phenomenon, drawing crowds every game day.

Chiefs Kingdom is wider and further than you may have thought and at Big Charlie’s, everything revolves around the Chiefs.

KSHB 41

Big Charlie's, established in 1983 by Paul Staico, is adorned with wall-to-wall Chiefs memorabilia—a testament to the unwavering support of its patrons.

What started as a small gathering place with only 15 chairs has evolved into a standing-room-only venue, accommodating hundreds of fans each week.

"When people come visit they can't believe it," said Laura Sessa, Big Charlie’s manager. "They look around and say they don't have a place like that in Kansas City."

This season, managers Sessa and Michael Puggi have relished in every moment, celebrating the Chiefs' victories alongside fellow fans.

KSHB 41

Even prominent figures in the Chiefs organization, including coaches, players, and staff, have made their way to Big Charlie's to experience the unique atmosphere.

"Steve Spagnuolo, Derrick Thomas, Scott Pioli, Mark Donovan, and Dick Vermeil's coaching staff" are just some of the notable names that have graced the bar, according to Puggi.

Despite being in the heart of Eagles territory, the Chiefs faithful at Big Charlie's feel right at home.

KSHB 41

"It doesn't bother me one bit," Puggi said. "This is our corner, our thing. Everyone in the city of Philadelphia knows we are Chiefs fans and die-hard Chiefs fans."

Puggi and Sessa said out of concern for both teams' safety, the bar won't be open to the public on Super Bowl Sunday. It is a repeat decision from 2023 when the Chiefs last faced the Eagles in the Super Bowl, ensuring the safety and well-being of its patrons.

KSHB 41

One tradition remains: the Chiefs flag will proudly fly at Big Charlie's.

The bar presents the spirit of this Kansas City oasis in the City of Brotherly Love.

For more on Big Charlie’s Saloon, click here.

—

KSHB 41 reporter Megan Abundis covers Kansas City, Missouri, including neighborhoods in the southern part of the city. Share your story idea with Megan.

