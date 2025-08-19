Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Arrowhead Middle School classes will be held Tuesday at Homefield KC after a fire on Monday at the school.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Students at Arrowhead Middle School will have classes on Tuesday at Homefield KC, 9250 State Ave., in Kansas City, Kan., after a small fire on Monday at the middle school.

The fire started on an old table in the school's mechanical room, according to a school district news release.

Staff members were able to contain the fire to the boiler room.

Students and staff got out of the school safely. No injuries were reported.

The school district has not determined where students will have class after Tuesday.

