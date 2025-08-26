Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Arrowhead Middle School students will continue to attend classes at Kansas City, Kan., Community College

KCK Public Schools
Jack McCormick/KSHB
KCK Public Schools
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Arrowhead Middle School will continue to hold classes at Kansas City, Kansas, Community College for about four to six weeks while cleanup efforts continue after a fire at the middle school.

A news release Monday from the school district stated the remediation and cleanup will take about four to six weeks.

That's because light levels of soot spread throughout the building from the fire. The fire was held inside a closet near the kitchen, according to the release.

"We are grateful for the patience and support of our parents, students, and staff as we work quickly to restore the building to a safe learning environment," according to the district's statement.

The district also thanked the community college and Homefield KC for their willingness to help the students and school staff.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KSHB_Image_6P_480x360.jpg

Let's Talk: Share your story with us