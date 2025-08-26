Arrowhead Middle School students will continue to attend classes at Kansas City, Kan., Community College

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Arrowhead Middle School will continue to hold classes at Kansas City, Kansas, Community College for about four to six weeks while cleanup efforts continue after a fire at the middle school.

A news release Monday from the school district stated the remediation and cleanup will take about four to six weeks.

That's because light levels of soot spread throughout the building from the fire. The fire was held inside a closet near the kitchen, according to the release.

"We are grateful for the patience and support of our parents, students, and staff as we work quickly to restore the building to a safe learning environment," according to the district's statement.

The district also thanked the community college and Homefield KC for their willingness to help the students and school staff.

—