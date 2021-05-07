Artificial intelligence company bringing 500 jobs to Kansas City area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A technology company is bringing around 500 jobs to the Kansas City area.

Torch.AI announced Friday that as part of a $27 million tax incentive program awarded by the Kansas Department of Commerce, they will create around 500 full-time jobs over five years in the Kansas City area.

The company's local operations will be based in Leawood.

More than 100 of those jobs will be created this year and many of those new hires' salaries will average over $100,000.

Positions include entry-level engineer and data scientist positions as well as some more experienced engineering and sales positions, according to the company.

The company will also be relocating some of its other staff to the area.

“Kansas is a great place for businesses to prosper with our strong public schools, investments in roads and bridges and economic development tools,” Governor Laura Kelly said in a release. “I can think of no better place for Torch.AI to grow. They will bring sophisticated, high-wage tech jobs, and their decision to locate this expansion in our state enhances our pedigree as a destination for forward-thinking tech experts. I look forward to seeing the incredible developments that will undoubtedly come from this new facility.”

The company said that as a part of the tax incentive, they will train people who already live in the Kansas City and Kansas area and hire out of local universities.

Torch.AI is an artificial intelligence firm and uses machine learning to complete mass data processing and work on national security.

Anyone interested in learning about job openings can visit the company website.