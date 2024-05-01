As lawmakers weigh bill to lure teams to Kansas, concept for Chiefs stadium in KCK released

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the Kansas legislature weighed a bill aimed at attracting the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals to Kansas on Tuesday, a firm released a new concept for a stadium for the Chiefs.

The concept, designed by Kansas City-based firm MANICA Architecture, shows the stadium concept in Kansas City, Kansas, near the Kansas Speedway.

“The design offers Kansas City the potential for an incredible new home for the Chiefs – and a modern stadium that brings Kansas City new opportunities to host a Super Bowl, NCAA Final Fours Championships, and a wider variety of concerts and family shows than ever before," David Manica, owner and founder of MANICA Architecture said.

Manica said the designs were conceptual, and there was no collaboration with Kansas lawmakers in designing them.

Kansas lawmakers were working on a bill that would clear the way for a STAR Bond program to be used for a major professional sports team and complex in the state.

The bill was still being discussed late Tuesday evening.

To view the full stadium concept, visit this link.

—

