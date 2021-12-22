Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Assistant fire chief killed while working I-70 accident site

items.[0].image.alt
WFTS
crime-scene-generic.png
Posted at 9:28 AM, Dec 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-22 10:28:47-05

COLUMBIA, Mo. — An assistant fire chief for the Boone County Fire Protection District has died after his vehicle was struck by a tractor-trailer while assisting at an accident scene.

Assistant Chief Bryant Gladney died in the accident that occurred at 4:33 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 70 near Columbia. A news release from the fire district said a tractor-trailer traveling at a high rate of speed struck Gladney's vehicle, then struck an ambulance and the truck involved in the earlier crash.

Gladney was extricated from his vehicle and taken to a hospital, where he died. No additional injuries were reported.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Local Weather Streaming 24/7