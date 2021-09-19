Watch
ATF investigating fire at Harlem Baptist Church in Kansas City, Missouri

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Posted at 12:39 PM, Sep 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-19 13:39:13-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is investigating after a fire damaged a church in Kansas City, Missouri.

According to a spokesman Jason Spreitzer with KCFD the fire happened at Harlem Baptist Church at around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Spreitzer said the church did not experience a total loss.

The ATF is expected to give an update on its investigation on Sunday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

