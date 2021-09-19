ATF investigating fire at Harlem Baptist Church in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is investigating after a fire damaged a church in Kansas City, Missouri.

BREAKING: @ATFKansasCity Agents are on the scene of a fire at the Harlem Baptist Church in @kcmo. ATF is working alongside @kcpolice Bomb and Arson Detectives and @KCMOFireDept Investigators to determine the cause. An update will be provided later today via Twitter. pic.twitter.com/zd4sSw0seD — ATF Kansas City (@ATFKansasCity) September 19, 2021

According to a spokesman Jason Spreitzer with KCFD the fire happened at Harlem Baptist Church at around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Spreitzer said the church did not experience a total loss.

The ATF is expected to give an update on its investigation on Sunday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.