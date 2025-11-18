Atmos Energy requests approval for 11.2% per month increase in utility bills

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A rate increase request submitted this fall by Atmos Energy would increase the average monthly bill for residential customers by more than 11% per month.

In a filing with the Kansas Corporation Commission (KCC), Atmos Energy says it is attempting to raise revenue by $19.1 million to “recover costs already incurred by the company to support continued, safe, reliable service for our customers.”

The average monthly residential bill would increase by about $9.12 per month. The utility said it is also proposing rate increases for customers in commercial, public authority, school, large industrial interruptible, and transportation sales.

Customers will have a chance to provide public input on the rate increase request from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 2, at the Regnier Hall Auditorium at the University of Kansas-Edwards Campus, 12610 Quivira Road in Overland Park.

Those unable to attend will be able to participate via video conference, though those who wish to speak virtually must register in advance before noon on Dec. 1.

LINK | Learn more about the Dec. 2 public hearing

The Dec. 2 public hearing will be streamed live on YouTube . No registration is required to view the hearing.

Following the public hearing, the KCC will hold a three-day evidentiary hearing starting at 9 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 26.

Commissioners are set to issue an order on the proposed increase on or before March 24, 2026.

Atmos Energy has more than 3.3 million customers across its eight-state service territory. It provides natural gas for customers on the Kansas side of the Kansas City metropolitan area, as well as in locations in west-central, southwest and southeast Kansas.

