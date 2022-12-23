Kansas, Missouri natural gas companies ask customers to reduce energy consumption amid arctic temperatures

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Natural gas companies in Kansas and Missouri are asking customers to conserve natural gas usage by reducing energy consumption as artic temperatures continue to affect the Kansas City region.

Atmos Energy, Kansas Gas Service and Spire Energy all released similar recommendations Thursday afternoon.

Spire says the weather is impacting supply pressures to the interstate natural gas pipeline that serves the region.

Thus, multiple utility companies in the Midwest that deliver natural gas are affected.

“Our upstream transporter has indicated another day of cold temperatures, and heavy demand could further test the integrity of their systems,” Steve Mills, Spire Missouri West vice president and general manager, said in a statement. “Our teams are working hard and collaborating with other utilities across the region to make sure our customers are safe and warm during these weather conditions.

"We’re carefully monitoring the situation and, while our systems remain strong, we want to work together as a community by taking some temporary steps to make sure they stay that way.”

Energy conservation recommendations include:

Lowering thermostats to 68 degrees;

Lowering water heater temperature to 120 degrees;

Unplugging electronic devices not in use;

Reducing shower time, avoid baths;

Refraining from using large appliances;

Turning off lights not in use;

Keeping fireplace dampers closed unless a fire is burning;

Refraining from pool heater use.

"Bitterly cold temperatures continue to impact communities throughout Kansas, and Atmos Energy is focused on providing safe and reliable service to its most critical customers including homes, hospitals, churches and other human needs organizations," Atmos said in a statement. "We can all help by taking small steps to support our community."

Atmos and Spire receive natural gas from supplier Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline.

In a statement, Southern Star said it's coordinating with customers in efforts to avoid interruptions.

"We thank our customers for their support by seeking alternative reliable supply options and helping conserve energy resources," Southern Star said.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

