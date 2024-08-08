Audacy shakes up Kansas City radio dial; launches all-sports FM station 96.5 The Fan

KANSAS CITY, Mo — Kansas City sports fans will have a new place to tune in for Kansas City Chiefs and Royals games starting Aug. 15.

Audacy announced Thursday it is creating the market’s first all-sports FM station by rebranding 96.5FM to 96.5 The Fan (KFNZ-FM).

The rebrand of 96.5 The Fan will move live game broadcasts of the Kansas City Chiefs, Kansas City Royals, Kansas State Wildcats and Missouri Tigers to the station, as well as components of the sports talk lineup from 610AM, which is also being rebranded as The Fan AM 610.

The switch over is scheduled to take place at 6 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 15.

“Kansas City has the most passionate sports fans in the country, and they deserve a one-stop destination for premium sports content year-round,” Roxanne Marati, Audacy Kansas City’s senior vice president and market manager, said Thursday in the announcement. “This is an exciting time for KC sports, and our exclusive partnership with the World Champion Chiefs, local content and engaging personalities with unrivaled sports knowledge will fuel fandom, bring listeners closer to the action and keep them connected to their favorite teams.”

Audacy says Chiefs games will be simulcast on 106.5FM The Wolf for the 2024 season.

As part of the shift, 96.5 The Fan will replace ALT 96.5 (KRBZ-FM). ALT 96.5’s Church of Lazlo afternoon drive-time show will move to 98.9 The Rock and air from 2 to 6 p.m. starting Thursday, Aug. 8. The show will simulcast for one week on both 96.5FM and 98.9FM before moving entirely to 98.9FM on Aug. 15.

ALT 96.5FM will sign off at 6 p.m. on Aug. 14.

—