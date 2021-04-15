Audit: KCPD not meeting requirements of parking enforcement agreement

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, City Auditor's Office released an audit Thursday regarding on-street parking enforcement downtown.

In 2018, the city opted to work with KCPD to increase enforcement of on-street parking regulations. With that agreement, KCPD committed to hiring a minimum of 10 full-time parking enforcement employees which the city agreed to fund.

The audit found that KCPD is not meeting that staffing minimum agreed to in 2018 and instead had just two parking enforcement employees assigned to downtown as of January 2021, but is still receiving the city funds.

The auditor's office recommends the city take back parking enforcement control, outsource enforcement or identify other options.

41 Action News has reached out for statements from both the city manager and KCPD.