Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Authorities investigating after Amazon driver found dead in Excelsior Springs from possible animal mauling

Amazon driver killed in Excelsior Springs
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Jake Weller/KSHB
Amazon driver killed in Excelsior Springs
Amazon driver killed in Excelsior Springs
Posted at 9:51 PM, Oct 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-24 23:14:27-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Authorities in Excelsior Springs are investigating after an Amazon driver was found dead outside of a residence in Excelsior Springs.

The victim may have died after suffering trauma injuries from animal bites.

According to Ray County Sheriff Scott Childers, the incident happened near Highway O on Monday afternoon.

Childers said that deputies responded to the scene after residents reported an Amazon van was parked outside a home for several hours. The van was running with its lights on.

When they arrived, deputies located the man lying out in front of a home.

Responding deputies attempted to make contact with the victim, and encountered two aggressive dogs.

The two dogs — a German Shepherd and English Mastiff — ran inside the home. Due to their aggressive nature, the dogs were shot and killed.

This is a developing story and will be updated.


Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock