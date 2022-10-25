Authorities investigating after Amazon driver found dead in Excelsior Springs from possible animal mauling

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Authorities in Excelsior Springs are investigating after an Amazon driver was found dead outside of a residence in Excelsior Springs.

The victim may have died after suffering trauma injuries from animal bites.

According to Ray County Sheriff Scott Childers, the incident happened near Highway O on Monday afternoon.

Childers said that deputies responded to the scene after residents reported an Amazon van was parked outside a home for several hours. The van was running with its lights on.

When they arrived, deputies located the man lying out in front of a home.

Responding deputies attempted to make contact with the victim, and encountered two aggressive dogs.

The two dogs — a German Shepherd and English Mastiff — ran inside the home. Due to their aggressive nature, the dogs were shot and killed.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

