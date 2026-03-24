Aviation company Indra Group to invest $7.5M in Olathe facility to build radars

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Global aviation company Indra Group announced Monday it plans to invest $7.5 million at a facility in Olathe to manufacture air traffic control radars.

Kansas officials discussed the investment in a news release Monday. Indra plans to use the investment for a 25,000 square-foot facility at the Great Plains Commerce Center in Olathe.

The company estimates the investment could lead to the creation of more than 140 jobs.

“Our investment in Kansas, the creation of high-quality American jobs, and the transfer of advanced radar technology to the U.S. reflect our long-term commitment to America and to the FAA as the world’s leading air navigation service provider,” Indra Group CEO José Vicente de los Mozos said Monday.

Mozos says his company is working with the FAA, the U.S. Department of Transportation, the Trump administration and Congress to deliver “a safer, more resilient and future-ready National Airspace System, on time, at scale, and with accountability to the American taxpayer.”

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly said she first met with Indra Group leaders during a 2024 visit to Madrid, Spain. Additional officials from Kansas met with the group at the Paris Air Show in June 2025.

“Our visit to Indra Group’s headquarters in Madrid and the intentional connections made were an important piece to their decision to invest in Kansas,” the governor said Monday. “Thanks to the strong relationship formed, Kansas is going to be a crucial pillar in expanding Indra Group’s domestic supply chain and technology transfer abilities, while also creating jobs right here in our state.”

Indra Group appears poised to be a key player in the modernization of America’s air traffic control system.

The company has received two federal contracts totaling more than $586 million to modernize the National Airspace System, enhance the safety, reliability and operational performance nationwide, and replace analog en route radios with digital, VoIP-capable equipment.

—