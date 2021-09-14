Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

B-2 stealth bomber damaged during emergency landing Tuesday at Whiteman Air Force Base

items.[0].image.alt
US Air Force
The B-2 flies over the Utah Testing and Training Range at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, during the test run Sept. 10, in which the B-2 dropped 80 inert Joint Direct Attack Munitions. (Photo by Bobbie Garcia)
B2Stealth.jpeg
Posted at 4:07 PM, Sep 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-14 17:07:30-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A United States Air Force B-2 Spirit Bomber was damaged Tuesday after an emergency landing at Whiteman Air Force Base.

A news release from the base states an in-flight malfunction during a routine training mission caused the problem that forced the emergency landing.

The incident happened about 12:30 a.m.

No injuries were reported and the aircraft did not catch fire, according to the news release.

The Air Force is investigating the cause of the problem with the aircraft.

The air base, located near Knob Noster, Missouri, is the home of the B-2 Stealth Bomber of the 509th Bomb Wing.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Kansas City Chiefs Coverage