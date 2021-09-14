B-2 stealth bomber damaged during emergency landing Tuesday at Whiteman Air Force Base

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A United States Air Force B-2 Spirit Bomber was damaged Tuesday after an emergency landing at Whiteman Air Force Base.

A news release from the base states an in-flight malfunction during a routine training mission caused the problem that forced the emergency landing.

The incident happened about 12:30 a.m.

No injuries were reported and the aircraft did not catch fire, according to the news release.

The Air Force is investigating the cause of the problem with the aircraft.

The air base, located near Knob Noster, Missouri, is the home of the B-2 Stealth Bomber of the 509th Bomb Wing.