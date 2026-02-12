'Baby boom at the barn': KC Zoo welcomes third giraffe calf born in less than 4 months

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In a "baby boom" of sorts, the Kansas City Zoo & Aquarium announced Thursday the birth of another new Masai giraffe calf to its herd.

Nora, who stands at six feet tall, was born on Feb. 7 to mother Makali. Nora is the third calf to be born at the zoo in less than four months, according to a social media post.

Kansas City Zoo & Aquarium Nora, a Masai giraffe calf born on Feb. 7.

The zoo shared that Nora has been bonding with her paternal siblings, Beni and Apsen, who are also fathered by Aidan.

Construction continues on a new complex for the giraffes, which is expected to open in early summer, per the Facebook post.

Giraffes Chandy, Alika and Willow round out the rest of the herd at the KC Zoo.

Masai giraffes are categorized as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

—