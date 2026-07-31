Back-to-School events happening in the metro this weekend

For our Grandview families and students, the Grandview C-4 school district is hosting its annual back to school health fair.

It'll be a one stop shop for essential health services needed for students.

It's from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Grandview High School located at 2300 High Grove Rd.

Wyandotte County Back to School and Health Fair is Saturday.

Sports physicals, haircuts, school supplies and backpacks provided.

It's a free event, but you must be a Wyandotte County resident.

It's from 8 a.m to 1 p.m.

Location: Homefield KCK, 9250 State Ave, Kansas City, KS.

Operation Backpack is on Saturday at Swope Park in Kansas City, Missouri.

It's from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There will be a backpack and school supplies giveaway, including backpacks, tablets, hygiene products, groceries and more, while supplies last.

It's a drive thru event - no walk ups.

Location: Swope Park, 67th Street & Swope Parkway

Square Rootz KC is giving away 200 backpacks and school supplies for families in Raytown.

There will also be a DJ, games and activities, vendors and raffles.

It's Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: 7308 Raytown Rd.

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