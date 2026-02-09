Bad Bunny brought Puerto Rico's history and culture to a revolutionary Super Bowl show

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Bad Bunny delivered a historic performance at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, for the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show that brought Puerto Rican culture and history to the fore.

For years Bad Bunny has been one of the most-streamed artists on the planet.

On Sunday, he made it clear that his global popularity translates seamlessly to the biggest stage in the U.S.

He previously appeared during the halftime show at Super Bowl LIV in 2020 alongside Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.

At a press conference on Thursday, Bad Bunny promised to a huge party for his set. He also said he would bring his culture.

He did both.

