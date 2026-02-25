Bald eagle likely struck, killed by vehicle near Hillsdale Lake

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The carcass of a bald eagle was recently discovered on a roadway in the Hillsdale Lake area in Miami County, Kansas..

Hillsdale State Park posted on Facebook Wednesday that an immature bald eagle is believed to have been struck and killed by a vehicle.

“As with all wildlife, there’s the potential for human contact. Sometimes these contacts result in the accidental death of wildlife,” the state park said in its post.

Bald eagles are known to swarm Kansas in the winter, per the park.

Many nests have been spotted around the lake, and eagle sightings are possible year-round.

“Bald eagles are large powerful birds, but you may not realize their size until you see it with some scale,” Hillsdale State Park said.

State and federal laws protect the creatures. Laws also prevent possession of eagle parts, like feathers.

Hillsdale said its ranger is working with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on how to properly dispose of the carcass. While most are sent to the National Eagle Repository, there are instances in which permits have allowed eagle carcasses to be kept for public education programs.

Anyone who locates a dead or injured bald eagle is asked to contact a local Kansas game warden, state park office or a Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks regional office.

