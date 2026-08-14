Balls Food Stores buys Mission, Kansas, building to relocate its headquarters

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Balls Food Stores, one of the Kansas City area's largest grocery store companies, will move to a new headquarters building in Mission, Kansas.

The new corporate headquarters building will be located at 5830 Woodson Drive, according to a news release from Block & Company, Inc., Realtors.

The office building is 12,927 square feet — it will help support the company's "growing network of local grocery stores."

The company operates more than 20 stores in the Kansas City metro, including Hen House Market, Price Chopper, Sun Fresh and Payless Discount Foods, per a news release.

Balls was founded in 1923 in Kansas City, Kansas.

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