Barber creates 'shear' magic with Chiefs-inspired buzz cuts

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs fans are not shy about showing off their team pride, going above and beyond to let the world know "This is my team."

One way to turn heads? Get a custom buzz cut of your favorite Chiefs player or the iconic logo.

Loyal fans are lining up to get just such Chiefs-inspired looks from barber Nate Rivera, who owns N8's Barbershop in Olathe.

"Our community is crazy about what is going on Sunday," he said. "We have been doing Chiefs logos left and right, and I have enjoyed doing it."

Whatever design you want, Rivera says he can do, but, to no one's surprise, one of the top requests is a portrait of Patrick Mahomes.

"I have done Patrick Mahomes and that took me about an hour and a half," Rivera. " said, "but it's a fun experience to put Mahomes on someone's head."

Rivera posts his work on social media, creating even more buzz for fans looking for a unique look.

One of Rivera's clients, Megan Christian, told 41 Action News the historic moment with the Chiefs playing the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in Super Bowl LIV, called for something special.

"This is something everyone in Kansas City has waited for their entire life," Christian said.

She waited patiently as Rivera shaved the Chiefs logo on the side of her head.

Customers hoping for a Chiefs cut need to prepare to be in the chair for at least 45 minutes, and a more intricate design could take more than an hour.

But for diehard Chiefs fans hoping for a special way to show their loyalty and pride in their hometown team, it's worth the wait.