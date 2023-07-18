Barbie artifacts from 60s to 80s to be on display at Union Station Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Union Station Kansas City is hosting a historical exhibit of Barbie dolls, clothes and accessories leading up to the movie premiere of "Barbie" on July 21, which will be screened at Union Station's Regnier Extreme Screen Theatre.

Starting at 3 p.m. on July 18, installation of Barbie artifacts in Union Station's movie theater lobby will begin.

The exhibit will include: closets for Barbie and Ken showcasing clothes and accessories from 1961; Barbie dressed in picnic attire from her early Picnic Set, accompanied by picnic and outdoorsy accessories; Ken dressed in his tuxedo to go along with Barbie's Enchanted Evening outfit, both from 1961 to 1965; "Barbie in Japan" from 1964, which depicts Barbie as a world traveler, possibly set in Japan because it held the summer Olympics that year, according to Union Station; and Barbie's Little Theater Series from 1964, in which Barbie and her friends performed classic plays across a series of sets.

Union Station Kansas City & Kansas City Museum "Barbie in Japan" set from 1964.

Union Station will also have "larger-than-life" Barbie-themed activations in addition to events leading up to the premiere.

Union Station officials suggest buying tickets to the "Barbie" movie in advance as they expect large crowds. Tickets are available on Union Station's website.

