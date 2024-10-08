Baseball fans tour Kauffman Stadium during the postseason

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you’ve been to a Kansas City Royals game, then you’ve seen Kauffman Stadium. But have you ever seen beyond your seat?

Fans can take guided tours of Kauffman Stadium throughout the year and they’re still offering them this Blue October.

KSHB 41 News Reporter Claire Bradshaw tagged along on a tour with guide Bob Marks.

Marks has been doing the tours for six years, sharing fun facts about the stadium and showing fans the hidden secrets.

“I love people's questions and I love razzing people," Marks said. "Whenever we get Cardinals fans over, I always tell them that they can come into the Hall of Fame and see the ’85 World Series trophy,” said Marks.

TIM HELLHAKE/KSHB Bob Marks, Tour Guide

There are various tours that take you to places you won’t see on game day, including the press box.

Marks likes to point out the holes in the drywall from high-flying foul balls.

He said on the tours people get aha moments — when they put two and two together of what happens behind the scenes.

“You don't ever get to see the press box," Marks said. "You don't get to see, you know, in the dugouts. You see, when you see from a fan perspective, all you see is, you know, how you see the game from your seat."

On this ballpark tour, a New York Mets fan from Long Island was learning about Kauffman Stadium. Gary Fritz was visiting Kansas City for work, but he said he makes an effort to see new ballparks when he can.

TIM HELLHAKE/KSHB Gary Fritz from Long Island, NY

“I want to see a stadium," Fritz said. "It's one of the older ballparks. It's got that old ballpark feel to it. And, you know, just add another ballpark onto my bucket list of ballparks that I've seen.”

Fritz said he was interested in learning the history and ins and outs of the Royals, but don’t remind him who beat the Mets in the 2015 World Series.

If you want to tour Kauffman Stadium, visit here to learn more about available dates and packages.