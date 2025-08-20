Battle between Platte County officials and Missouri State Tax Commission ended Tuesday with an agreement

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Platte County, Missouri, officials and the Missouri State Tax Commission ended Tuesday with an agreement that Platte County will raise all residential property values 6.835% over 2024 assessed values.

A news release late Tuesday from the county states, "This modest increase aligns more closely with actual home price increases, which were roughly 7.75% per year from 2019 through 2024 and represents a significant reduction from the STC's original order on July 30, which mandated a 15% across-the-board increase."

KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in the Northland.

Last week, Martinez reported the Missouri State Tax Commission (STC) ordered a 15% property tax increase on residents in Platte County.

He reported Platte County Assessor David Cox said while many fingers have been pointed at him, he's defending his office. He said he has followed state statutes and acted fairly in determining property values.

Platte County Presiding Commissioner Scott Fricker stated in Tuesday night's news release that "this agreement is a clear victory for Platte County taxpayers, as it substantially reduces the financial impact of the STC's initial directive. With very little leverage and very little time, we were able to secure a better deal fpr Platte County taxpayers that reflects more realistic property value increases."

