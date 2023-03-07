Before Big 12 tournament begins, Kansas City downtown businesses ready for increased traffic

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This week is big business for downtown Kansas City.

The Kansas City Sports Commission expects both the men's and women's Big 12 Tournaments will generate $21 million in Kansas City.

As the men's tournament tips-off Wednesday, it's not only teams that are preparing for gameday, but local businesses too.

"We've looked at like past years, we know the Big 12 Tournament brings in a lot of people," said Isaac Hodges, President of Messenger Coffee Co.

It's a good thing Messenger Coffee sells what's in the name. Not only with their customers be wanting a cup, but those on staff will likely be needing a pick me up too.

"I'm on my 5th cup of coffee right now, so we're good to go," said Hodges.

Just a few blocks south of the T-Mobile Center, Messenger Coffee is anticipating madness this March. Hodges prepared for the madness by staffing up and stocking up and are more than ready to serve up customers.

"We kind of thrive off of the hustle and the bustle. You see our weekend business, we have a good line wrapped around the building, so we're used to high traffic," said Hodges.

The same goes for Streetcar Grille and Tavern. A hot spot right off the Streetcar route and a restaurant that knows how to handle big business.

"So, it would be like our busiest point but the entirety of the day. So, it's not just like two-hour quick rush, it's going to be six hours or whatever it is as long as the games are going," said Tyler Sanford, Assistant General Manager of Streetcar Grille and Tavern.

Local businesses like Messenger Coffee and Streetcar Grille and Tavern haven't been given much of a time-out. The city of fountains has become the city of champions.

"Yeah, everything since literally the Chiefs were in the playoffs, we've been just constantly busy, so it's been every Sunday, then through the Super Bowl then the parade and then now with the draft and everything," said Sanford.

Busy season isn't coming to a halt anytime soon and businesses hope to make a good run.