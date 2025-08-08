Belgian artist duo wins $2.18M art commission as part of new Barney Allis Plaza

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The redevelopment of Barney Allis Plaza in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, will include a $2.18 million public work of art.

City officials announced Friday the winning bid came from the Belgian artist duo of Pieterjan Gijs and Arnout Van Vaerenbergh, and their design studio, Gijs Van Vaerenbergh .

Damon De Backer Gijs Van Vaerenbergh

Crews first started the redevelopment of the plaza, located between 12th and 13th Streets and Wyadnotte and Central Streets, in 2024 with the demolition of the parking garage and plaza.

Work has continued throughout 2025 as crews first excavated debris from the site. In July, crews drilled the final pier for the new foundation, marking a “major milestone” in the project.

Officials are hoping to have the plaza open in time for the city’s hosting of the FIFA 2026 World Cup next June and July.

The new plaza will feature a dog park, all-ages play space, event spaces and will be accessible from the street level.

Courtesy https://barneyallis.org

Another key component to the project is incorporating public art, highlighted by the $2.18 million project from Gijs Van Vaerenbergh.

The city says it received 251 submissions from artists around the world, including 13 artists from the Kansas City area.

“Gijs Van Vaerenbergh’s work is spatial poetry,” Tiffany Meesha Thompson, curatorial consultant and founding director of Petrichor Projects, said of the winning submission. “Their practice expands the possibilities of public art - creating environments that unfold around you. It’s an honor to bring their vision to the heart of Kansas City.”

Petrichor helped coordinate the selection process.

