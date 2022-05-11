Belmont Elementary closed Thursday due to offline cooling system

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Belmont Elementary School in the De Soto Unified School District 232 will be closed Thursday because the building's cooling system is offline.

According to an alert from the school, the closure is because of "record high temperatures" predicted during the day Thursday and the building not being "conducive for student learning."

"The district checked the building on Wednesday and indoor temperatures are just too high," the alert said. "This closure affects Belmont Elementary only. All other schools will operate as normal."

Teachers will still report for professional development, and support staff will report where they are needed in the district.

"School will resume on Friday, May 13," the alert said. "Lower outside temperatures, lower humidity and predicted cloud cover will help make it better for classes at Belmont. The district is adding portable dehumidifiers and fans in the building to help with comfort."

