KSHB 41 reporter Megan Abundis covers Kansas City, Missouri, including neighborhoods in the southern part of the city. She also focuses on issues regarding scams. Share your story idea with Megan .

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A Belton IT business owner is offering free computer and internet access to community members, especially after a federal program that helped millions of households pay for internet service expired.

When Congress let the Affordable Connectivity Program expire in June 2024, 3,626 Cass County homes lost help paying for internet.

Nationally, 23 million homes had been enrolled in the program. In Missouri, nearly 400,000 homes were enrolled — roughly one in six households.

Belton IT business owner opens free community internet space

Cody Akins, owner of Akins PC Repair , decided to do something about it.

"I want to help people stay connected in this world," Akins said.

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Akins, who has operated his business since 2013, set up multiple desks with computers in a prime space on Belton's Main Street — free for anyone in the community to use.

"To provide a way for people who have lost their internet connection or do not have access to regular computers," Akins said. "Apply for jobs, check emails, do virtual interviews and things like that."

Akins said his motivation comes from a personal philosophy.

"I've just always been good with computers, it's something that comes natural to me, and I believe in the philosophy you get back what you put out in the world," Akins said.

The space was built with community help — Belton construction students also contributed to setting it up.

Diane Huckshorn of the Belton Chamber of Commerce praised Akins for the effort.

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"He is wonderful at what he does, his IT work and repair work. The one thing about Cody is that he (has) such a passion and heart for helping people, bringing this IT center for our community and come for free — it's costing him money, his time, and he doesn't care. He wants to help our community," Huckshorn said.

Customer Nick Burris echoed that sentiment.

"The fact that he's giving back to the community and setting up a space for people is awesome," Burris said.

Huckshorn said she hopes the community will return the support.

"He has given so much to the community, and I hope the community will give back to him," Huckshorn said.

Akins PC Repair is also planning upcoming scam awareness classes and additional IT help workshops.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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