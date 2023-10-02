Beyoncé's Renaissance tour concludes in Kansas City, Missouri, with announcement of new film

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Beyoncé had a special announcement for the "Beyhive" at the grand finale of her "Renaissance World Tour," which concluded early Monday morning at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

The star announced that "Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé," tracking the Renaissance tour from its origins, to its conclusion in KC, will arrive to theaters on Dec. 1.

The film will premiere in theaters in the United States, Canada and Mexico, according to the Associated Press. Fans can purchase tickets through AMC Theatres, Cinemark, Regal or Fandango. Tickets are being sold at $22.

Beyoncé shared the news with Kansas City through an announcement video, later released online.



"The goal for this tour was to create a place where everyone is free and no one is judged," Beyoncé said in the video. "That's what the Renaissance is about."

Beyoncé also continued her "mute challenge" in Kansas City, testing just how quiet the loudest stadium in the world could get when she sang "Look around everybody on mute" during the song "Energy."

Here’s how quiet the loudest stadium in the world could get for Beyoncé’s mute challenge:@KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/dbIaajAprH — Jack Anstine (@jackanstine_) October 2, 2023

The show began around two hours later than initially expected due to heavy traffic outside GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Traffic resumed into the early morning hours following the show.