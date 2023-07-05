Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour stop in Kansas City delayed to Oct. 1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Beyoncé fans will have to wait a bit longer than expected to get in formation to see the artist perform at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Her Renaissance World Tour stop in Kansas City, Missouri, has been delayed from Sept. 18 to Oct. 1 due to "production logistics and scheduling issues," GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium announced on Twitter.

All purchased tickets will be honored for the new early October date.

Due to production logistics and scheduling issues, the September 18th Kansas City stop of the RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR has been rescheduled to October 1st. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date. If you have any questions or issues regarding your ticket… pic.twitter.com/3u9hi6VGxO — GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (@GEHAField) July 5, 2023

The scheduling change makes Beyoncé's KC show, which was announced in February, the last stop in her world tour.

Ticket holders with questions or issues on the change are asked to contact Ticketmaster.

Tickets are available for purchase online, starting at $76 as of Wednesday, July 5.