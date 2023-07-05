Watch Now
Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour stop in Kansas City delayed to Oct. 1

Posted at 8:26 AM, Jul 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-05 09:26:14-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Beyoncé fans will have to wait a bit longer than expected to get in formation to see the artist perform at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Her Renaissance World Tour stop in Kansas City, Missouri, has been delayed from Sept. 18 to Oct. 1 due to "production logistics and scheduling issues," GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium announced on Twitter.

All purchased tickets will be honored for the new early October date.

The scheduling change makes Beyoncé's KC show, which was announced in February, the last stop in her world tour.

Ticket holders with questions or issues on the change are asked to contact Ticketmaster.

Tickets are available for purchase online, starting at $76 as of Wednesday, July 5.

