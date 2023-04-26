Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Bicyclist critically injured in collision Tuesday night on Independence Avenue

KC.png
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Darrius Smith/KSHB 41
KC.png
Posted at 8:52 AM, Apr 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-26 09:52:38-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are investigating the circumstances of a collision Tuesday night that left a bicyclist critically injured.

Emergency responders were notified of the collision around 7:20 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Independence Avenue and Denver Avenue.

Police believe a silver Chevrolet Impala was headed west on Independence Avenue when the driver struck a bicyclist that was crossing Independence Avenue from south to north.

The bicyclist was thrown from his bicycle. Paramedics transited the male bicyclist to a nearby hospital with critical injuries.

Police say the driver of the Chevrolet, who was not injured in the crash, remained on the scene after the collision.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Buy tickets to School Day now!