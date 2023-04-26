Bicyclist critically injured in collision Tuesday night on Independence Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are investigating the circumstances of a collision Tuesday night that left a bicyclist critically injured.

Emergency responders were notified of the collision around 7:20 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Independence Avenue and Denver Avenue.

Police believe a silver Chevrolet Impala was headed west on Independence Avenue when the driver struck a bicyclist that was crossing Independence Avenue from south to north.

The bicyclist was thrown from his bicycle. Paramedics transited the male bicyclist to a nearby hospital with critical injuries.

Police say the driver of the Chevrolet, who was not injured in the crash, remained on the scene after the collision.

—