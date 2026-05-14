Bicyclist suffers critical injuries in hit and run on Independence Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A bicyclist suffered critical injuries in a hit-and-run crash on Independence Avenue early Thursday morning.

Kansas City, Missouri, Police officers were called to the crash around 2:20 a.m. Thursday in the area of Independence Avenue and Elmwood.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the operator of a black bicycle was stopped in the middle of Independence Avenue.

The bicyclist was struck by an unknown vehicle that was traveling westbound on Independence Avenue.

Police say the crash ejected the operator off the bicycle and onto the roadway.

The unknown vehicle fled the scene.

The bicyclist was transported to an area hospital and is currently listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department, or the CrimeStoppers Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

