Biden using Kansas City visit to rebrand infrastructure deal

Alex Brandon/AP
President Joe Biden greets Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and his wife Teresa, left, and Kansas City, Mo., Mayor Quinton Lucas, front left, as he arrives at Kansas City International Airport, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. At right is Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, D-Mo., who flew on Air Force One(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Posted at 1:50 PM, Dec 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-08 14:50:36-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — President Joe Biden is rebranding his bipartisan infrastructure package with the slogan “Building a Better America.”

The White House unveiled the new slogan as Biden headed to Kansas City, Missouri, to promote the $1 trillion infrastructure deal.

It's Biden's first visit to the state as president. The infrastructure package covers upgrades and repairs to roads, bridges, mass transit and water systems, and a shift to electrical vehicles.

With Biden trying to rebound from sagging poll numbers, the new slogan is an effort to say that the president’s bipartisan deal will improve the country, beyond simply repairing its aging roads and bridges.

