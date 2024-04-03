Watch Now
Big 12 Mexico delayed until 2025

Jayhawks were set to play Houston Cougars in 2024
Posted at 12:46 PM, Apr 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-03 13:52:53-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Big 12 Conference announced Tuesday that the launch of Big 12 Mexico has been delayed.

Originally, the conference planned to begin play in 2024, but a new target date of 2025 has been set.

Since Big 12 Mexico was announced, a variety of initiatives has been added to the conference's agenda, including the addition of four new member institutions, per Big 12.

The Kansas Jayhawks men's and women's basketball teams were set to play the Houston Cougars in Mexico City in December 2024.

In a news release, the Big 12 stated it will continue to build its brand in Mexico through its broadcast partners while remaining "enthusiastic about bringing the Big 12 to Mexico."

