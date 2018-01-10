KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Changes are coming to the I-70 and I-435 interchange near Arrowhead and Kauffman Stadium.



The interchange sees about 100,000 cars every day. It's also seen several crashes over recent years, especially involving tractor trailer roll overs.



"On those ramps, there are pretty tight turns, especially for tractor trailers. And if they aren't paying enough attention, they simply cannot navigate it and the trucks tip over," said Chris Redline, the Assistant District Engineer for MoDOT.



That was the case Wednesday morning when a tanker truck rolled over and spilled chicken fat in the interchange, causing a ramp closure for more than five hours.



In 2019, MoDOT will start replacing some of the bridges in the interchange to help make is safer. They will be building what is called a "Partial Turbine" configuration.



As part of the project, crews will make the two loop ramps less sharp and more rounded. The interchange will also get rid of the two left exits from I-435 to I-70 and instead feature flyovers around the interchange. This will help with congestion on I-435, especially during the evening commute.



The project is estimated at $40 million and is fully funded by MoDOT.

When the project starts next year, there will be ramp closures and even full closures of parts of I-70 as they tear down and rebuild the bridges.

