Big Slick announces 2022 dates

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Big Slick is back for 2022 and events will be live and in-person once more.

The annual event raises money to fight pediatric cancer through donations to Children's Mercy Hospital.

For 13 years, Kansas City native celebrities Rob Riggle, Paul Rudd, Jason Sudeikis, David Koechner and Eric Stonestreet have hosted the star-studded fundraiser.

A global pandemic has forced the event to adapt and go virtual for the past two years.

This year's event is slated for June 24 and 25.

The Celebrity Classic softball game will return to Kauffman Stadium on June 24 with lots of familiar faces.

Big Slick's Party and Show will return to the T-Mobile Center on that Saturday.

More information about the event can be found on the Big Slick website.