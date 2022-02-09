Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Big Slick announces 2022 dates

items.[0].image.alt
Courtesy Big Slick
The annual fundraiser "Big Slick" will take place on June 25 and 25 for 2022. The event raises money for Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri.
Banner-Horizontal.jpg
Posted at 5:53 AM, Feb 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-09 06:53:14-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Big Slick is back for 2022 and events will be live and in-person once more.

The annual event raises money to fight pediatric cancer through donations to Children's Mercy Hospital.

For 13 years, Kansas City native celebrities Rob Riggle, Paul Rudd, Jason Sudeikis, David Koechner and Eric Stonestreet have hosted the star-studded fundraiser.

A global pandemic has forced the event to adapt and go virtual for the past two years.

This year's event is slated for June 24 and 25.

The Celebrity Classic softball game will return to Kauffman Stadium on June 24 with lots of familiar faces.

Big Slick's Party and Show will return to the T-Mobile Center on that Saturday.

More information about the event can be found on the Big Slick website.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Click to nominate an excellent educator!