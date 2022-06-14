Watch
Big Slick announces more celebrities to join this year's event

The annual fundraiser "Big Slick" will take place on June 25 and 25 for 2022. The event raises money for Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri.
Posted at 6:00 AM, Jun 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-14 07:04:15-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Big Slick Celebrity Weekend just announced additional celebrities to its lineup.

According to organizers, comedians Brian Quinn, Heidi Gardner and James Murray will attend this year's event.

Country singer Logan Mize and magician Blake Vogt will also attend.

Rob Riggle, Paul Rudd, Jason Sudeikis, David Koechner and Eric Stonestreet will host the 13th annual Big Slick Celebrity Weekend June 24 and 25 in Kansas City.

The event benefits pediatric cancer research at Children's Mercy.

Big Slick Celebrity weekend will take place June 24-25. On the 24, the Big Slick Celebrity Softball game followed by the Royals vs Oakland Athletics game at Kauffman Stadium. The Big Slick Party and Show will take place on June 25 at the T-Mobile Center.

For more information on this year's event, click here.

