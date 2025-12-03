Big Slick returns in 2026 at end of May with VIP-ticketed fundraiser, variety show

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Big Slick will return at the end of May 2026 for the fundraiser’s 17th year supporting pediatric cancer research at Children’s Mercy Hospital.

This year, the twist is that there is no celebrity softball game.

Due to "scheduling limitations around Kansas City's exciting FIFA World Cup bid," Big Slick will be held when the Royals are out of town, a Big Slick news release stated.

With Friday night, May 29, of Big Slick weekend freed up, organizers have decided to hold a "VIP-ticketed, limited engagement fundraiser."

The Big Slick Party and Show will be held Saturday, May 30, at T-Mobile Center. The signature event will feature comedy, music and “one-of-a-kind chaos.”

Hosts Rob Riggle, Paul Rudd, Jason Sudeikis, David Koechner, Eric Stonestreet and Heidi Gardner have raised nearly $30 million through Big Slick.

Additional celebrity participants will be announced closer to the event.

Tickets go on sale in the spring.

