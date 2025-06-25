Bill seeks to end federal oversight of Haskell Indian Nations University, continue federal funding

KSHB 41 reporter Lily O’Shea Becker covers Franklin and Douglas counties in Kansas. Share your story idea with Lily .

A bill introduced in Congress on Monday would transfer oversight of Haskell Indian Nations University from the federal government to a board of trustees made up of tribal representatives.

Bill sponsor U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran said in a press release that the Bureau of Indian Education (BIE) neglected and mismanaged Haskell over the last few years.

The Bureau of Indian Education operates and funds the tribal nations university.

"The bureau has failed to protect students, respond to my congressional inquiries or meet the basic infrastructure needs of the university," Moran said in the press release. "It is clear that the best path forward is for the university to be led by an independent board of regents nominated by the Tribal community and no longer obstructed by the BIE."

Last year, Moran released a letter he sent to then-Secretary of the Department of the Interior Deb Haaland about allegations of wrongdoing at Haskell.

About 1,000 students from approximately 140 federally recognized tribal nations across the country attend Haskell Indian Nations University a semester. The university is tuition-free.

Tyler Moore, Cherokee Nation, is a recent graduate of Haskell. He doesn't know if the bill will provide solutions, but he said the BIE has failed the university.

"Haskell exists as a place that is indigenous community," he said. "You don't just go there to learn, but you can express yourself there. There is no stigma against wearing your ribbon shirts or regalia."

He graduated from Haskell in May with a bachelor's degree in Indigenous and American Indian Studies. Moore will continue his education at the University of Kansas this fall in its Indigenous Studies program. His goal is to receive his PhD and return to Haskell to teach.

Zoom Tyler Moore

He said he's unsure how federal funding cuts could impact his future. A recent proposal to cut over 80% of federal funds for tribal colleges and universities would impact institutions like Haskell.

"That will kill Haskell," Moore said. "There's no subtle way of putting it."

Sen. Moran's bill — dubbed the Haskell Indian Nations University Improvement Act — would establish Haskell as a federally chartered corporation.

If the bill passes, at least $27 million in federal dollars would be appropriated to Haskell a year. A spokesperson for Moran said that amount is "a moderate increase from previous funding years."

The bill says it would fulfill the government's responsibility to provide high-quality education to Native American students.

A 15-member Haskell National Board of Regents currently advises the university. Dalton Henry, Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians, is president.

"Shifting oversight from the Bureau of Indian Education to a Native-led board of trustees affirms that tribal nations are best positioned to guide Haskell’s future," Henry said in a statement in Moran's press release.

Moran's press release included several other statements from tribal leaders and politicians who are proponents of the bill.

In December, Sen. Moran and U.S. Rep. Tracey Mann released an initial draft of the Haskell Indian Nations University Improvement Act.

A couple months later, KSHB 41 News spoke with Tyler Moore after more than 30 Haskell employees were terminated following federal orders.

At that point, Moore opposed the bill. He said it felt like it was giving the current administration "an out." He said he's currently unsure of the proposed bill.

"This doesn't solve our funding issue, it moves it from the BIE and moves it to the board of trustees," he said of the proposed federal funding cuts.

KSHB 41 News reached out to Mackie Moore, the interim president of Haskell, for a comment and did not hear back by the time of publication.

“The Bureau of Indian Education remains committed to supporting student success at Haskell Indian Nations University. As a matter of policy, we do not comment on pending legislation," BIE said in a statement to KSHB 41 News.

