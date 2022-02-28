Watch
Bird scooters set to arrive in Overland Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In a sure sign of spring, birds are set to arrive tomorrow in Overland Park.

Tomorrow, the city will start allowing Bird e-scooters in the city. 

It will mark the first time the scooters, which can travel up to 15 miles per hour, have been allowed in the city.

Riders will be able to operate them on streets, sidewalks, biking and hiking trails throughout the city.

Overland Park Mayor Curt Skoog, who plans to take a ride on the scooters Tuesday, said he hopes the transportation option helps people get around and maybe even eliminate a trip in the car.

“I am excited to welcome Bird to Overland Park. These scooters are a great option for a fun ride, or they can replace a car trip to work or school,” Skoog said in a release.

