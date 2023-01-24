Watch Now
Bishop Miege High School officials, police respond to social media threats from students

Posted at 8:10 AM, Jan 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-24 09:11:14-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — School officials from Bishop Miege Catholic High School in Roeland Park, Kansas, are responding to social media threats made by students on Monday night.

A message sent to parents from Bishop Miege described the threats as "alarming" and containing "inappropriate language and a threatening message."

The letter to parents said Roeland Park police were notified of the threats and took action. Police will have a presence in the high school on Tuesday.

The students involved in the threats will not be at school Tuesday.

Snapchat threats sent to KSHB 41 News by Bishop Miege parents showed racist and antisemitic remarks, including anti-Black slurs and a drawing of a swastika.

"Im gonna bring a gun to school," one snap message read.

Several Bishop Miege parents say they are not sending their children to school Tuesday in light of the threats.

"The safety and concern of our students is our top priority," the letter from Bishop Miege said. "As we get more information we will keep you informed."

Roeland Park police say they are not able to provide any information on the situation.

