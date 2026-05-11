Bishop Ward High School in Kansas City, Kansas, postpones commencement following vandalism investigation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Leaders at Bishop Ward High School in Kansas City, Kansas, notified the community on Friday that they postponed commencement as they investigate vandalism at the school.

In a letter to the school community posted on its website, the school said it is working with the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department to investigate vandalism on the campus sometime during the evening of May 7.

“Because the investigation remains active, we are unable to provide additional details at this time, including information related to students or potential disciplinary action,” the school said on its website.

The school said that after conferring with police, the Bishop Ward Board of Trustees and the Catholic Schools Office of the Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas decided to postpone commencement activities until the investigation is concluded.

“We recognize the disappointment this causes for students and families, but we believe it is important to allow the process to move forward thoroughly and fairly,” the school said.

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