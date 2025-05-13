Black bear sightings reported in Grandview, southern Johnson County, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Black bear sightings on May 12-13 have been confirmed in Johnson County, Kansas, and Jackson County, Missouri.

A black bear was spotted Tuesday morning in Grandview near a Taco Bell, according to the city of Grandview.

The city said the first report of the bear came from a police officer on his way to work. Around 5:45 a.m. Tuesday, the bear was spotted near the Taco Bell at West Outer Road and Main Street.

Later, the bear was captured near 13th and Skyline.

The city said Grandview Animal Control contacted the Missouri Department of Conservation following the report.

Across the state line, Overland Park Animal Control Services confirmed the agency has received reports of a black bear. The animal was spotted Monday at the Grass Pad near 199th Street and 69 Highway.

Authorities said the bear is “not believed to be a danger to the public unless provoked.”

Future bear spottings can be reported to 911, and police will “contact conservation agents,” per Grandview officials.

The conservation department shared some bear safety tips:



If you see a bear, do not approach the bear;

If you see a bear, call 911;

Do not leave food outside;

Do not leave trash outside;

Lock dumpsters, if possible;

Do not leave pets unattended outside.

“Most Missouri bears live just south of Interstate 44 (core range), but as the population continues to grow, bears have started to inhabit new areas of the state,” according to the conservation department’s website.

“It is a legitimate black bear,” said Ofc. Emily Riddle, OP Animal Control supervisor. “It’s uncommon to see them, but it’s not uncommon to have black bears in Kansas or Missouri. Usually, they are a little further south.”

The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks has taken over the investigation.

KDWP reports black bears have historically been found in the woodlands of eastern Kansas and the Red Hills in the southcentral and southwestern areas of the state.

However, sightings in Kansas have increased since 2000 due to “established populations of black bears within short distances of Kansas."

