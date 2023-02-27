Watch Now
Blame Texas, Oklahoma for why your car suddenly has dirt on it

Posted at 12:16 PM, Feb 27, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Blame Texas and Oklahoma for why your car suddenly has dirt on it.

After the overnight showers cleared, Kansas Citians were greeted with the image of their cars covered in dirt.

According to Anderson, the storms were so strong last night that they actually brought dirt all the way from Texas and Oklahoma to Kansas City.

After the rain evaporated this morning, it left behind a dust.

Instead of getting a free car wash by Mother Nature, you may be needing a car wash.

