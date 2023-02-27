Blame Texas, Oklahoma for why your car suddenly has dirt on it

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Blame Texas and Oklahoma for why your car suddenly has dirt on it.

After the overnight showers cleared, Kansas Citians were greeted with the image of their cars covered in dirt.

A dirty rain!!! 😱🤩



Does your car look like this too?? The rain didn’t exactly clean them last night. The storms were so strong that they brought dirt from TX/OK all the way to KC! This dust is now evident after the rain drops have evaporated this morning. @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/skoliuEdQO — Lindsey Anderson (@lnanderson) February 27, 2023

According to Anderson, the storms were so strong last night that they actually brought dirt all the way from Texas and Oklahoma to Kansas City.

After the rain evaporated this morning, it left behind a dust.

Instead of getting a free car wash by Mother Nature, you may be needing a car wash.