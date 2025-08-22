Blue Bell Ice Cream issues allergy alert for certain flavor of ice cream

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Texas-based Blue Bell Ice Cream issued an allergy alert Friday that one of its flavors may contain undeclared nuts.

The company said it’s recalling a “limited quantity” of half-gallon cartons of Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough ice cream because it contains almonds, walnuts and pecans that aren’t declared on the label.

The half-gallon cartons are labeled as Moo-llennium Crunch Ice Cream and were sold in several states, including Kansas and Missouri.

The company says no illnesses or adverse reactions have been reported, and the allergy alert is limited to just that product.

Consumers who purchased the product can return it to the retailer for a full refund.

The incorrect packaging was discovered when a Blue Bell employee noticed the issue while restocking product at a retailer.

The company has set up a consumer hotline at 979-836-7977 during normal business hours for consumers with additional questions.

