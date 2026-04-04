Blue-green algae sparks public health advisory at three Kansas Lakes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There is a public health advisory in place for harmful algal blooms (HABs) at three lakes in Kansas.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) issued the warnings due to blue-green algae, per a press release from KDHE.

A warning means HABs are expected or present, according to KDHE’s website.

The active advisories include warnings at Frontenac City Lake - Southeast Pond in Crawford County, King Lake in Lyon County and Lake Afton in Sedgwick County.

Blooms float on the water and may look like foam, scum or paint. HABs are blue, bright green, brown or red in color, per a press release.

Officials are reminding the public to remain vigilant when participating in recreational water activities, including swimming, boating and fishing.

Visitors who come across water that looks suspicious or has algae present should avoid contact with the water and keep pets away. If contact is made, rinse the area with clean water.

The toxins can cause symptoms such as diarrhea, fever, headache, rash, sore throat and vomiting, according to a press release.

Suspected health incidents due to HABs should be reported to KDHE — click here for information on reporting an illness or health incident.

Kansas’ water recreation season runs from April 1 to October. 31, as well as active operations for HABs monitoring.

—