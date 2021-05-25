Blue Koi closes 39th Street location

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Blue Koi, a 39th Street staple for more than a decade, has closed its doors.

The restaurant’s owners said in a Facebook post that Tuesday was the last day of operations at the Kansas City, Missouri, location and they are “consolidating [their] efforts at the Leadwood location.”

“From the bottom of our hearts, we want to thank you, our staff, and the community for the love and support you’ve shown us during the pandemic and since January 2002,” the owners said. “It has been an honor and a privilege to have called the (sic) 39th Street home.”

Owners cited current restaurant worker shortages as part of the reason for the closure.

“We have always believed in serving you with the highest quality of food with friendly service in a comfortable setting,” they said. “This belief takes a team of devoted people every day to achieve. We owe it to you and ourselves to know the right time to close the doors when the staffing shortage will prevent this location from serving you fully.”

Blue Koi’s Leawood location is at 10581 Mission Rd.

