Blue Springs business owner urges Kansas City to crack down on predatory towing

A Blue Springs business owner is urging Kansas City, Missouri, officials to enforce regulations against predatory towing practices after his costly encounters with impound lots.

"People just need to be honest. I run a business, I try to be honest and fair to everybody, but these guys, they just do what they want," said Jacob Robbins, owner of Asphaltic Surfaces.

Robbins is tired of what he says are tow truck companies making up their own rules.

He has dealt with impound lots twice in the past three months. In one instance, his truck was towed from a parking spot, and in another, a stolen trailer ended up in an impound lot.

For those who find themselves in similar situations, Robbins recommends documenting everything.

"Taking pictures — this is what they should have charged us on it for towing it, and they charged twice as much — so you got evidence," Robbins said.

The Jackson County Prosecutor's Office said its investigation into predatory towing practices is ongoing.

The KCMO City Council recently passed an ordinance aimed at increasing consequences for predatory towing. Councilman Darrell Curls said the measure is now in effect and will soon include an online system to report vehicle tows, a bill of rights for drivers, and a public awareness campaign about illegal towing practices that will be available this summer.

Jackson County legislators have approved similar measures focusing on stricter license requirements for tow companies and increased financial penalties, including license suspension. These regulations will take effect in January.

Robbins expressed concern for those who might not have the financial means to retrieve their vehicles from impound lots.

"We need to get it done," he said. "There's people that get their stuff towed and can barely afford to pay their payments right now. Thank God I could afford to get my truck out, but what if somebody can't?"

