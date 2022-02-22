Blue Springs man found deceased in Poosey Conservation Area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Blue Springs man was found deceased in a conservation area in Livingston County, Missouri.

The man was discovered before 3 p.m. on Saturday on the Wind Pump Trail in the Poosey Conservation Area near Chillicothe.

According to the Livingston County Sheriff's Office, some people using the trail found the deceased man.

He was identified as 45-year-old Michael Daniel Daly of Blue Springs.

Deputies had actually had contact with Daly previously.

One checked in with him when Daly was walking along U.S. 36 on Dec. 18, 2021. Another had a conversation with him at a convenience store.

LSCO said Daly was likely experiencing homelessness but denied any assistance.

Officials believe exposure to weather contributed to his death and that he had been deceased for several weeks.