Blue Springs movie theater to close Thursday, thanks community for its support

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A longtime movie theatre in Blue Springs announced Wednesday on its Facebook page that it will close Thursday.

Miller Theatres, located at 1901 N.W. Highway 7, has been a popular spot for years to see the latest films from Hollywood.

But that began to change when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

“The Miller Theatres family has enjoyed being part of the community and sharing memories and movies with you and your family," the owners said in a Facebook post Wednesday night. "After Covid, Hollywood has failed to consistently release quality and quantity film product. As a result, it has become increasingly difficult for small independent theatre locations such as ours to survive and thrive in this environment. Therefore, the owners have decided to change direction."

In the statement on its Facebook page, the Miller family "thanked Blue Springs and surrounding communities for their support and patronage over the years. We will always hold the love of movies in our hearts."

